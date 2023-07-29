Scarecrow Building Day at Middleville, August 12

A family-friendly event for all ages is happening at the Middleville and District Museum on Saturday, August 12th from noon – 4 pm. Visitors will work collaboratively to build large scarecrows for the Museum’s back fence. Crafts, games, snacks, and stories are planned for children at this free outdoor event. No pre-registration is required.

What: Scarecrow Building Day with family-friendly activities (crafts, games, stories, snacks)

When: Saturday, August 12th, noon – 4pm

Where: Middleville and District Museum grounds

Details: free outdoor event, all ages welcome, all materials provided, no pre-registration required, event will go ahead in inclement weather using large tent

Contact: middlevillemuseum@gmail.com

middlevillemuseum.org and Museum’s facebook page for more information