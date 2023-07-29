Sunday, July 30, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Scarecrow Building Day at Middleville, August 12

A family-friendly event for all ages is...

by Diana Filer 1.  Who was Canada's second...

Furnished rental in Almonte (3-12 month stay)

Live and work in historic Almonte. This...
The BillboardScarecrow Building Day at Middleville, August 12

Scarecrow Building Day at Middleville, August 12

A family-friendly event for all ages is happening at the Middleville and District Museum on Saturday, August 12th from noon – 4 pm. Visitors will work collaboratively to build large scarecrows for the Museum’s back fence.  Crafts, games, snacks, and stories are planned for children at this free outdoor event. No pre-registration is required.

What: Scarecrow Building Day with family-friendly activities (crafts, games, stories, snacks)

When: Saturday, August 12th, noon – 4pm

Where: Middleville and District Museum grounds

Details: free outdoor event, all ages welcome, all materials provided, no pre-registration required, event will go ahead in inclement weather using large tent

Contact: middlevillemuseum@gmail.com
middlevillemuseum.org and Museum’s facebook page for more information

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone