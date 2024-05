Dennis Sean Murdock Wright (known to all as Sean)

August 4th, 1950- May 16th, 2022

Master of cribbage and backgammon. Shocked us all by suddenly dying.

Lover of music, laughter, and talking to people. Sensitive, loving, and stubborn.

Father to Jen, Liam, Shauna, Shannon, Mavourneen, and Tyler.

Brother of Kathy, son of Nancy and John.