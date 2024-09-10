Second season on the big screen for Film Society

Mark September 22 on your fall calendar for the start of Mississippi Mills Film Society’s second season. The film is One Life starring Anthony Hopkins and is based on a true story, a drama about a largely unrecognized humanitarian.

The Society endeavours to offer films which appeal to a wide variety of tastes from comedy to drama. Last year they gave $1,200 to the libraries in Almonte and Pakenham, not only providing stellar entertainment but also benefitting both communities – a win/win all the way around.

The film will be shown at St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham on Sunday, September 22 at 2:00 pm.

The dates for future films are October 27 and November 17.

Tickets at $15.00 each are available through www.Ticketsplease.ca (613) 485-6434.

Need more information? Check out the promo at www.Ticketsplease.ca.