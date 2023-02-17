The BillboardSession on human trafficking, February 18 Session on human trafficking, February 18 February 17, 2023 In the leadup to Human Trafficking Awareness Day, join Stir It Up Collective this Saturday, February 18 at Equator Coffee in Almonte to talk about and raise awareness of sex trafficking in our communities. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Community Luncheons at Civitan Hall, monthly February 16, 2023 Breakfast at the Legion, February 18 February 14, 2023 Big band dances return to Almonte, February 12 February 11, 2023 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Marcy Club 200lb Home Gym, $700 February 17, 2023 FREE Piano, pickup only February 17, 2023 Session on human trafficking, February 18 February 17, 2023 FOR SALE: Ticket for Suzie Vinnick & Lloyd Spiegel concert on Saturday February 17, 2023 FOR SALE: UV sanitizer, cherry hardwood February 16, 2023 Community Luncheons at Civitan Hall, monthly February 16, 2023 From the Archives Indian style chicken burger with chutney and raita Spring Taurussoboda Tartar Sauce Shrimp Rolls Enerdu explains its dam project at Almonte Old Town Hall citizens' meeting Local residents honoured with Ontario Volunteer Service award Protect yourself from tick bites this summer Saucy Sriracha Pork with Radish-Cucumber Salad Sheet-Pan Honey-Dijon Chicken with Vegetables