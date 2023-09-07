Shannon Isaacs — obituary

Isaacs, Shannon

October 16, 1933 – July 26, 2023

Mom was called home to that great Caleigh above, where she will join her parents (John Hoy and Maud Johnston), brother Richard, and sisters Barbara and Myrna, passing peacefully in her sleep on July 26th at Almonte Country Haven in Almonte, at the age of 89.

Born Muriel Joan Hoy in Prescott, Ontario, the second of four sisters, she graduated Nepean High School before spending a number of years in Toronto. A life-long artist and musician, there she became active in the folk and bluegrass music scene. During a visit to Nigeria in 1969, she was introduced to batik as an art-form, and later mastered a technique for creating portraits in the medium, culminating in a sold-out solo exhibition at a Toronto Gallery in the early 1970’s. A move to Cobourg in 1973 marked a new chapter in Shannon’s life, leading her to embrace her Celtic heritage in her music and eventually touring Eastern Canada and the United States as a professional entertainer in the 1970’s and 1980’s.

Customers and visitors to Alliance Coin & Banknote in Almonte will remember being greeted by Shannon at the front desk, as mother and son had the pleasure of working together for several years, following the store’s opening in 2004.

Shannon leaves behind her son Sean and daughters Shane and Myrna, grandchildren Fenton, Jordan, Devin and Damian, and four great-grandchildren. Also grieved by loving sisters Liza and Bernice, as well as nieces Heather, Brenda, Jennifer and Rachel.

The family extends our most sincere appreciation to the staff of Almonte Country Haven for their attentive care and compassion in caring for Mom, especially to Sherry, Bonnie and Stephanie.

A celebration of Shannon’s life will be held at the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum on Sunday October 15th, from 4 to 7 pm, with the Dusty Drifters sending her off in the grand bluegrass tradition.

Condolences & Tributes: www.crgamble.com