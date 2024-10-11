Classified AdsShort-term apartment needed in Almonte Short-term apartment needed in Almonte October 11, 2024 Senior couple need to rent an apartment in or near Almonte for three or four months (Oct. to and including Jan.) until new house is completed. Phone 613-408-1492 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Save on fruits and vegetables with the Good Food Box Program October 9, 2024 For sale: New sump pump, $60 October 8, 2024 Found: Cat near roundabout October 8, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Almonte Curling Club offers new program for former curlers with mobility challenges October 11, 2024 CT scanner now operational at Almonte General Hospital October 11, 2024 Don’t miss the Crown and Pumpkin Studio Tour October 11, 2024 Short-term apartment needed in Almonte October 11, 2024 Carebridge offers driving refresher course for seniors October 11, 2024 Pysanka for Christmas, workshops starting October 16 October 10, 2024 From the Archives Thriving – sustainably – in the long term Ontario communities put at risk by changes to Conservation Authorities Act 9th annual AGH Run/Walk for Women’s Health Fatal crash closes Hwy 7 at Carleton Place This week in the Millstone – September 3-9, 2012 Spicy Shrimp and Chickpea Salad Accreditation – a quality improvement opportunity for AGH A new Groundhog Day