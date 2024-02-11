The BillboardShrove Tuesday Pancake Supper in Pakenham, February 13 Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper in Pakenham, February 13 February 11, 2024 St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham Tuesday, February 13, 2024 from 4:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Enjoy pancakes with lots of toppings, maple syrup, sausage, bacon and baked beans. Free will offering. Come and feast with us! Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related Performers and vintage clothes sought for ‘Vintage Variety Show’ February 11, 2024 Film showing, February 25: “Jules” February 10, 2024 ‘Who Killed the Curator’ March 10 February 11, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Performers and vintage clothes sought for ‘Vintage Variety Show’ February 11, 2024 Shrove Tuesday Pancake Supper in Pakenham, February 13 February 11, 2024 Ericka Andrassy — obituary February 10, 2024 Film showing, February 25: “Jules” February 10, 2024 ‘Who Killed the Curator’ March 10 February 11, 2024 2024 Millstone Goose Lottery February 10, 2024 From the Archives Gardening in Mississippi Mills: Putting community in community gardening Enerdu: Objection Wild parsnip spraying and deputy mayor vote dominate council meeting What Is That … Staring At Us? Lugana White Wine Yard of the Week: Linda Hale and Tom Pelletier Gay Cook’s Chilled Minted Cucumber Soup Subway raising funds to support Mississippi Mills River Run