SING IN THE SPRING with Rhythm & Song!

Rhythm & Song! is a non-performing, non-auditioned alternative community choir based in Almonte. We welcome singers of all abilities who want to develop their listening, singing and rhythm abilities. We sing for fun and a sense of well-being. We laugh a lot, make mistakes, and grow, as the beauty of human voices come together in harmony. Friendships are made and the community blossoms.

New singers are encouraged to try the first session before committing financially to make sure the choir is a good fit.

New singers can pre-register by email to randsalmonte@gmail.com, in name only, specifying which session.

SPRING SESSIONS

Tuesday AFTERNOONS Feb. 27 to May 28

1 – 2:30pm

Almonte Old Town Hall Auditorium, 3rd floor

Fee: $190.00

Or

Thursday EVENINGS Feb. 29 – May 30

7 – 8:30pm

Social Hall, Almonte United Church

106 Elgin St.

Fee: $190.00

Flexibility For the spring sessions, once you’ve paid the fee you can come to one or the other or both sessions in any given week for the one fee. This works well for those who want to make up a missed session or just want to sing more in any given week.

Background

Rhythm & Song! is currently in its ninth year. We sing in English, as well as shorter songs in different languages (so good for the brain!), in the roots, folk, world and pop traditions. We don’t use sheet music – but instead use an oral tradition approach which involves call and response, review, and repetition over the course of the sessions. Lyrics are provided for those who want them. Vocal tracks are available for home practice. We generally stand to sing but chairs are available and people who need to sit are welcome to do so for all or part of each session.

Find more information at www.jennifernoxon.com/choir