Sing in the Summer with Rhythm & Song! Community Choir

Tuesday, July 5 – July 26

7 – 8:30pm

Almonte Old Town Hall Auditorium

Fee: $50

Minimum 25 singers needed.

For more info visit www.jennifernoxon.com/choir

Pre-register in name only by email randsalmonte@gmail.com before Tues. June 28.

Rhythm & Song! is a non-performing, non-auditioned community choir based in Almonte that is for singers of all abilities who want to develop their listening, singing and rhythm abilities. We sing for fun and a sense of well-being. We laugh a lot (and even cry sometimes), make mistakes, and grow, as the beauty of human voices come together in harmony. Friendships are made and the community blossoms.

In the July sessions, we will be singing a Greek song for the sunset, a short Brazilian song with some body percussion, Stone, Sand, Sea & Sky, a longer song from east coast songwriter Rose Vaughan, and others. Vocal tracks are made available for home practice.

We sing in English, as well as shorter songs in different languages (so good for the brain!), in the roots, folk and pop traditions. We don’t use sheet music – but instead use an oral tradition approach which involves call and response, review, and repetition over the course of the sessions. Lyrics are provided for those who want them. We generally stand to sing but chairs are available and people who need to sit are encouraged to do so.

Masks are no longer mandatory but those who feel safer singing with a mask are welcome to do so. We will keep some distance between singers and the fire doors will be kept open to ensure lots of air flow in the auditorium.

Background

Rhythm & Song! currently in its seventh. Throughout COVID, people needed to sing more than ever. Song leader Jennifer Noxon pivoted to offer sessions on ZOOM with recorded vocal tracks to support singers as they wiggled, sang, and danced their way to feeling a sense of well-being and connectedness.

In summer and fall of 2021, the choir started meeting in person outdoors at the Almonte Fairground grandstand. It was a beautiful setting to sing in, standing in the bleachers while looking at the river. Finally, in November, we gathered to sing in the Old Town Hall auditorium for six weeks and wow, what a beautiful sound it was – hearing forty-five voices singing in harmony in such a sonically gorgeous room.

We continued together from March to May of this year singing a Ukrainian wedding song, a traditional Japanese round about a firefly, Bird Song by Wailin’ Jennys’ Heather Masse, a song about empowerment, compassion, and community called Let Us Rise by Jennifer Noxon, and The Book of Love by the Magnetic Fields.