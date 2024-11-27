Classified AdsSnowblowing wanted, Almonte Snowblowing wanted, Almonte November 27, 2024 A man clears snow with a snow blower after a snowfall Wanted someone with a snowblower to do my driveway as a plow does not work well for my situation. I am on Spring St. 613 256 3880. Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related For sale: NordicTrack November 26, 2024 Original Teeter Hang Ups Inversion Table for Sale November 25, 2024 Winter Condo Rental (Jan-Apr) November 21, 2024 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Snowblowing wanted, Almonte November 27, 2024 SOLD OUT: December 7th Concert, J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow November 27, 2024 The Hub | Rebound celebrates 50 years with an end-of-year cabaret extravaganza! November 27, 2024 Gingery Meatballs in Tomato Sauce November 24, 2024 Olde Tyme Country Dinner & Dance in Clayton, December 1 November 26, 2024 Fill The Stocking Campaign November 26, 2024 From the Archives Gay Cook’s roasted chicken fingers with dip Classic Truffles Public Consultation Session – Downtown Almonte Heritage Conservation District Study & Plan – TONIGHT Give a tree as a gift, support Home Hospice North Lanark Carbon monoxide detectors now required in Ontario homes Awesome Canada Day events in town next weekend Gay Cook’s minestrone soup with parsley pesto and parmesan cheese Peter Nelson’s travels – South Australian scenes