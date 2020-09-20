Here are 77 things that perhaps you didn’t know!

The Mississippi Mills Public Library (MMPL) has

a fantastic website: missmillslibrary.com and an online catalogue – search & reserve books and DVDs from home!

a “Zoom room” for private video conferencing at the library

an online book club

disc golf Frisbees to lend – a 9-hole course is in Gemmill Park!

1000s of movies & documentaries (DVDs) for adults and children at both Almonte & Pakenham branches. Movies in one branch can be requested to the other branch for borrowing

services for patrons with disabilities – visiting library service & CELA’s alternative format collection

friendly, knowledgeable staff that offer in-person reader’s advisory service or via online as well as access to Novelist.com

Ukuleles available to borrow

an ever-expanding collection of graphic novels especially for teen and tweens

seniors-only time periods at the library (please check the website for times)

a beautiful back garden at the Almonte branch managed by the area’s Horticultural Society as well as a busy community garden – lovely places to visit!

the Libby / Overdrive digital library from which you can download 1000s of ebooks & audiobooks onto a variety of devices

a Facebook page and numerous Facebook groups, accessible through https://www.facebook.com/mississippimillspubliclibrary

Ottawa Museums family passes & Ontario Provincial Park day passes free to borrow

A vast collection of kids’ non-fiction materials to support learning from home

Various tablet computers for use in-library

com – Library version – available freely for use in-library. Explore your family roots!

a monthly STEAM-inspired craft bag for kids & one for teens. STEAM = Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Mathematics. Order: almlibrary@missmillslibrary.com or 613 256-1037

a streaming video service – Kanopy – that offers “the world’s finest cinema” (includes unlimited kids programming) available free with your library card via the MMPL website

public washrooms available during regular hours

theHumm – Ottawa and the valley’s best monthly arts, information & ideas newspaper

Food Bank donations drop-off box

a Corridor Art Gallery with rotating local art exhibitions

a projector & screen to borrow for use outside the library

a kill-a-watt metre, which measures electricity usage in your home

two branches (Almonte & Pakenham) and all items can be returned to or borrowed from either

a contact-less pickup option (please check the website for times)

no overdue fines

meeting space for FREE and for rent with seating that is appropriately distanced (masks mandatory)

a Tech Tutor that you can book a FREE one-on-one session with for help with your devices or to get help with other tech questions. The tutor visits both branches

an email newsletter – sign up through the website. You’ll only get info about what’s happening at the library!

READy to go backpacks full of picture books that get kids reading! And MapSacks, which include a free pass to the Rideau Valley Conservation Area, plus books and items to help explore nature

FREE WiFi inside & outside library buildings as well as public access computers, printing and scanning services at both branches

an online baby-time. For details please email mblackburn@mississippimills.ca

a memory lab situated at the Pakenham branch. The lab has all the tools you need to convert your old photos and videos into digital formats

interlibrary loan services – which can provide you with books or audiobooks not available at MMPL but available from other Ontario libraries. Please direct your requests to ill@missmillslibrary.com

an ongoing book and DVD sale in the entry hallway at the Almonte branch

a collection of French books for adults and children in the library, AND 100s of other French ebooks & audiobooks accessible via Cantook Station Digital Library (available via the MMPL website)

large print books; magazines and audio books for kids, teens and adults; and a music CD collection that spans many genres

suggested book lists on a variety of topics, such as Mississippi Mills Reads (a list of our most popular titles chosen by patrons), PRIDE titles, “Tough Topics”, Indigenous authors…

a growing local history section as well as access to the Almonte Gazette archives online and on microfiche

masks and book bags for sale thanks to the Friends of the Library

The MMPL mission is to inspire lifelong learning, provide equitable access to information, advance knowledge and strengthen our community.

The Mississippi Mills Public Library is following all Covid-19 protocols set by Public Health Ontario.