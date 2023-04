Hillside RP Church, 273 Almonte Street, April 6 and 20

In the Hillside Hall, next to the church

Doors open @ 6:30pm

$5 entry – CASH please

Intro lesson @ 7pm *Lindy Hop*

Swing dance music until 9:30pm

No experience or partner needed

All are welcome. See you on the dance floor.

Stay tuned for upcoming May dates.