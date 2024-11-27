Wednesday, November 27, 2024
SOLD OUT: December 7th Concert, J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow 


But you can still give the gift of music this holiday season! 

We’re thrilled to announce that our December 7th concert, J.S. Bach’s Long Walk in the Snow, SOLD OUT in record time! A huge thank you to everyone who grabbed their tickets—we can’t wait to share this special performance with you.

Missed out? Don’t worry! There’s still so much to look forward to this season. Our upcoming concerts are sure to delight, but tickets are going fast—so don’t wait too long!

 Upcoming Concerts:

  • Trio Uchida-Crozman-Chiu
    Sunday, January 26, 2025 | 2:00 PM
  • Death and the Maiden – New Orford String Quartet
    Saturday, March 8, 2025 | 7:30 PM
  • Light Exists in Spring – Fierbois
    Saturday, April 12, 2025 | 7:30 PM

Looking for the perfect gift?
Why not give the gift of music this season with one of our Gift Certificates? It’s a thoughtful way to share unforgettable concert experiences with someone special. Simply email us at info@almonteinconcert.com to get yours.

Ready to secure your tickets?
Visit ticketsplease.ca or head to almonteinconcert.com to grab yours before they’re gone!

Let’s make this season unforgettable with great music and wonderful company.

Give the gift of music!

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

