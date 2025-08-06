Soy Butter Fish and Peas

This recipe from NYT Cooking is tasty and colourful. Melt butter in pan and add soy sauce, vinegar, ginger and pepper. Top with the fish and steam until it is almost done. Add the peas and continue steaming until the peas are bright green and the fish is fully cooked. Garnish with cilantro before serving.

Avoiding Additives and Preservatives

Use butter that contains only milk or cream with no colour added. Use tamari instead of soy sauce. I used Marukan rice vinegar, which is free of additives. For more recipes using all-natural ingredients, visit Eye For a Recipe.

Ingredients:

1 ¼ pounds skinless white fish (such as cod, hake or halibut), cut into 4 equal pieces

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

¼ cup (60 ml) unsalted butter

3 tablespoons (45 ml) soy sauce

3 tablespoons (45 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar

1 (2-inch/5-cm) piece (unpeeled) ginger, thinly sliced into rounds

3 cups (750 ml) snow peas or snap peas (or a mix)

1 cup (250 ml) coarsely chopped cilantro

Preparation:

Season the fish on all sides with salt and set aside.

Melt the butter in a large, deep skillet over medium-high heat. Once the butter is melted, stir in the soy sauce, vinegar and ginger. Season with about 6 cranks of pepper (or ½ teaspoon/2.5 ml, if you’re measuring).

Using tongs, gently lay the pieces of fish in the pan. Cover the skillet and steam until the fish is almost fully opaque, 3 to 5 minutes.

Uncover and sprinkle the snow peas over the fish. Cover the skillet again and continue to steam until the fish is fully opaque and cooked through and the peas are bright green, 1 to 2 minutes.

Garnish with cilantro and serve directly from the pan or transfer to a platter. Serves 4.

From NYT Cooking