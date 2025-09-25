Special hoop dancer guest appearance at Reconciliation Through Art’s documentary screening

We have an exciting new development that we know you will want to see!

Before the Inendi Screening and Discussion this Sunday, Sept. 28th at the Almonte United Church, we have a special treat for you, if you come early for 1:30 PM

Filmmaker Sarain Fox’s husband, Nimkii Osawamick, is a famous traditional singer and an even more famous Hoop Dancer. He will make a special guest appearance at our Sunday event.

Nimkii will perform the Hoop Dance on the lawn of the Almonte United Church at 1:30 PM. He will explain the dance and might even invite one or two audience members to try out. If you’ve never seen this performed, you are in for a real treat!

Nimkii nini (Thunder Man) Osawamick is an Anishinaabe dance artist from Wiikwemkoong, Unceed Territory located in Manitoulin Island and is a member of the Wolf Clan. Nimkii has been dancing since the age of three years old. Now an active community member in powwow circles Nimkii is well-known as a lead singer, hoop dancer and champion powwow dancer in the Fancy Dance category. He has travelled extensively across North America sharing his gift of singing and dancing with the peoples of Turtle Island. Nimkii has previously worked with with Nozhem Theatre, Trent University as a dance artist opening many doors for him into the performance world. Nimkii is dedicated to the preservation and awareness of his peoples’ culture and history which is highlighted in his business DNA STAGE: Dedicated Native Awareness which helps bridge the cultural gap between First nations people and inhabitants.

Feel free to share this widely with your network. Encourage friends and neighbours to come out to see this rare and special event. Cash donations appreciated. It helps pay for participants travel expenses and fees. The Almonte United Church congregation has generously donated the space.

Registration is appreciated but not necessary.

https://reconthruart.ticketsplease.ca/product/inendi-special-screening-and-discussion/