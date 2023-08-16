‘Spirits of the Counting House’ at the Textile Museum, September 16

Are you intrigued by the paranormal? “Spirits of the Counting House” is your chance to learn about paranormal investigations! The Counting House, now the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum (MVTM), has been in use for over 150 years. It’s seen many people come and go, but have any of them lingered? Join G.H.O.S.T. Canada and Nightwatchmen Investigative Team as they look into this very question on Saturday, September 16.

They will be teaching a workshop from 3pm-5pm where you can learn how paranormal investigations work, what equipment they use, and what it all means. They will then conduct 2 investigations: from 6pm-10pm, and 10pm-2am. The workshop is $10, the investigation is $50, and spots are limited! New and existing members get 20% off their tickets and must call Ryan at the MVTM to receive the discount code. A valid email is required to receive your tickets. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

G.H.O.S.T. Canada is a paranormal research group based in Ottawa that conducts paranormal investigations using research, observation, and critical thinking, along with state-of-the-art equipment. Their goal is to capture verifiable evidence and clarify misconceptions concerning the paranormal. The Nightwatchmen Investigation Team is dedicated to learning about local paranormal mysteries, experiencing them for themselves, and possibly capturing evidence for further studies. From poltergeist ghosts to other paranormal phenomena, they do their research for each site. They conduct both public and private paranormal investigations. Don’t miss out on your chance to join them for “Spirits of the Counting House”!

Quote

“The building has been around for over 150 years and, as with any old building, there are creaks and drafts. Shadows can play tricks on you. Whether you believe in the paranormal or not, this is a great opportunity to learn something new and participate in a unique event.”

-Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator, Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

Contact

Michael Rikley-Lancaster, Executive Director/Curator

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

613-256-3754

m.rikley-lancaster@mvtm.ca

About Mississippi Valley Textile Museum

The Mississippi Valley Textile Museum is committed to collecting, preserving, and telling the stories of the local mill workers and labour history, while offering an open, inclusive space for the local community and visitors from across the globe. If you wish to enquire about the Museum and its operations, please visit the website at:https://mvtm.ca/mvt2/