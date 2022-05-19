Square Food Gardening Workshop, Friday May 27, 10:30 a.m

Almonte Branch Library

The Friends of the Mississippi Mills Public Library are delighted to welcome Carolyn Klickermann who will lead us in the square garden technique. Do you have:

Back, knee or hip issues, bending down and getting back up again

Small yard or space for a garden – discouraged by weed growth

Want to save water usage and grow your own organic vegetables

THEN THIS WORKSHOP IS FOR YOU! Registration is required: please email friends@missmillslibrary.com to hold your spot. This is a pay what you can donation to support the Library in their new Fines Free policy. Carolyn is donating her time and expertise in this 90 minute workshop! Carolyn has been teaching SFG for 7 years all over the Ottawa Valley at garden clubs, backyards and community centres. She will show us the simple steps to get started growing vegetables in a small space with great results. This is organic gardening at its best and easiest!

A minimum of 10 is required for the workshop to go ahead.