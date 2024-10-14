Steve Devlin — obituary

DEVLIN, Steve

(Devlin’s Collision Centre and Almonte Krown)

With broken hearts, the family announces that Steve passed away peacefully at the Almonte General Hospital with loved ones by his side in the early hours of Saturday. October 12, 2024 following a courageous battle with ALS; Steven Ronald Devlin of Almonte was only 63 years of age. Beloved husband, partner and best friend of Brenda Lee (nee Andrews) for over 42 years. Much loved father of Michael (Amber), Brooke Manner (Mike) and Mark (Josie). Cherished and proud “Poppa” of Aubree, Everleigh, Millie, Maple, Maverick, Quinn, Mervin, Hank and Rose. Dear brother of Jeff (Lori), Randy (Judy), Terry (Fiona), Shawn (Kate) and Calvin Andrews (Janinne). Special brother-in-law of Donalda and Susanne Andrews. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Son of the late Mervin and Evelyn (nee Giles) Devlin and son-in-law of the late Bob and Lillian (nee Ross) Andrews.

Steve was born in Carleton Place. He was a one of a kind. He worked hard, played hard and loved and lived life to the fullest. A successful entrepreneur, he gave his all to his staff and customers. Never taking his success for granted, Steve always put others and their needs first. A loving and giving husband; a devoted Dad and a doting Poppa. Steve filled his every role in life with passion and dedication. He saw every project through to the end. Gone too soon but always loved and remembered by the many who had the privilege to call Steve “Friend”.

Steve’s final arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Pilon Family Funeral Home and Chapel Ltd., 50 John Street North, Arnprior where visitation will take place on Thursday evening, October 17th from 6 to 9 p.m. only. A Service to honor and remember Steve will be held in the Almonte Civitan Club, 500 Almonte Street, Almonte on Friday morning, October 18th at 11 o’clock. A reception will follow. Interment United Cemeteries, Carleton Place at a later date. In Steve’s memory, please consider a donation to ALS Canada or the Almonte General Hospital Foundation.