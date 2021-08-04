SUE ADAMS: TRANSIENCE

A solo exhibition, Aug 4 to Sept 17, 2021

Sivarulrasa Gallery, Almonte, Ontario

From August 4 to September 17, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present SUE ADAMS: TRANSIENCE, a solo exhibition of new sculpture and works on paper by artist Sue Adams. The exhibition can be seen in-person during our regular Gallery hours: Tuesdays to Sundays, 11am to 5pm.

In this new body of work, Sue Adams is inspired by the phases of life, as it goes through its cycles of growth, harvest, death and renewal. “The only constant is change and letting go before moving on”, she notes. “There is a transience or fleeting quality to each stage as well as an underlying beauty which carries with it the sadness of decline.” The four works on paper echo the theme of cycles: the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic, the Second World War, and the present Covid-19 pandemic are all fodder for the artist’s creative impulses.

Working primarily with the human form, Sue Adams’ work explores the beauty and agony of the human experience. Her sculpture and mixed media works explore themes of passion, pain, frailty and grace. Sue Adams studied at the École des Beaux-Arts in Nice, France in 1973 and completed her BFA at the University of Windsor in 1976. Over the past 30 years, her work has been exhibited in many group and solo exhibitions in Canada, including in Ottawa, Toronto, and Montreal, and in the United States and France.

Vernissage/Meet the Artist: Saturday August 14, 3pm-5pm. This will be our first in-person vernissage since the pandemic began! In keeping with health guidelines, we have a capacity limit of 25 guests inside the Gallery to allow physical distancing. Please register for either the first hour (3pm-4pm) or the second hour (4pm-5pm) of the Vernissage by emailing us at info@sivarulrasa.com. We will reply to confirm your registration. Light refreshments will be served. Artist Sue Adams will be in attendance. We look forward to seeing you!

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/sue-adams-transience/

https://virtualgallery.sivarulrasa.com/product-category/new-arrivals-gallery-one/

