October 2, 2024
Home Hospice North Lanark September updates

Home Hospice – The Compassion Connection September 2024As we transition into fall, Home Hospice North Lanark (HHNL) expresses gratitude for our dedicated staff, visiting volunteers, and generous donors. This month, we are excited to announce the 12th Annual Hike for Hospice North Lanark, a virtual event where participants can hike anytime, anywhere in October. Our goal is to raise $30,000 to support compassionate end-of-life care in our community. Interested participants can register at www.hhnl.ca/hike.

We also welcome our newest Board member, Jordan, a registered social worker with a passion for patient care. Additionally, HHNL is hiring for two part-time positions: Program/Volunteer Coordinator and Executive Director. Those interested in making a difference can find more information on our website.

Our Day Hospice program has successfully launched, providing a supportive environment for adults with life-limiting illnesses, featuring activities like music therapy and art. We also invite caregivers to join our new Caregiver Coffee Support Group, starting in October, for monthly sessions aimed at providing emotional support and shared experiences.

In community initiatives, our Comfort Crew has donated hand-knit items to those in need, demonstrating our commitment to giving back. We also thank local resident David Bagnell for his nomination, leading to a generous $1,000 donation from the Arbor Memorial Foundation, essential for sustaining our services.

For details on these initiatives and more, visit our website at www.hhnl.ca or contact us at info@hhnl.ca.

