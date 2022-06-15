Summer camp in Appleton

Summer camp registration open now!

We are so excited to announce that the North Lanark Regional Museum will once again be hosting our week-long summer camps in July and August!

Join us from July 11 – 15 for our Under the Sea summer camp, where children ages 5 to 10 can get creative and explore our oceans, all from the village of Appleton! They’ll create their own sea creatures, meet pirate friends, and make a splash at our ship-themed water day. This is a camp you won’t want to miss!

Our Pioneer Paradise summer camp from August 8 – 12 will take your children on an adventure through the North Lanark Regional Museum! Highlighted around our newly reopened pioneer log cabin, children will have the opportunity to explore what it was like to live in the pioneer days of Lanark County.

Both camps will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with early drop off available at 8:30 a.m. and late pickup available until 4:30 p.m. by special request. The cost per child is $125 for the week, or $30 per day.

For more information or to register, you can call 613-257-8503 or email nlrmuseum@gmail.com. And new this year, registration can also be completed online at the link here – https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/product/children-s-summer-camp/36?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false

Please note that only registration for the July camp is currently being accepted at the link provided above.

Space is limited and will be filled on a first come, first served basis.