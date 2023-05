Come explore your creativity!

July 10-13 or August 14-17

Monday to Thursday 9am to 3:30pm

Fashion show

Students must be 10 years or older

Small class size

Join an experienced instructor and learn to use a sewing machine and complete at least one project. Cost $260 includes snacks, fabric and pattern.

$50 deposit holds your spot

Contact Marg at 613 256-3717

marglee@teksavvy.com

Sew Much Fun

180 Country Street, Almonte