Thursday, May 18, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Summer theatre camp in Almonte

Are you looking for summer programming for...

Annual Alpha Male Yard Sale, May 20-22

 Tools (hand, power, auto) lawn mowers, chain...

Horticultural Society talk, ‘Succulents and cacti’, May 22

Almonte & District Horticultural Society Meeting Monday, May...
The BillboardSummer theatre camp in Almonte

Summer theatre camp in Almonte

Are you looking for summer programming for a creative kid? Almonte Theatre Camp and Play Where You Live will be offering one week of Theatre Camp this summer. Small groups will work together to make performance pieces that will be presented at the Old Town Hall on the final day of class. Participants will work with experienced instructors to learn collaboration, practice voice and movement skills, play games, build characters, and design props and costumes for the presentation.

You can catch details and register by heading to https://www.playwhereyoulive.ca/young-theatre-makers

DETAILS

  • July 17th – 21st
  • 9am – 4pm
  • Ages 7-11

In partnership with The Centre for Creative Living, M-Th camp will be held at Saint Paul’s Church, 70 Clyde Street.

On Friday, camp will be held at the Old Town Hall.

$250

For more info contact – info@playwhereyoulive.ca

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone