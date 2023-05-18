Summer theatre camp in Almonte

Are you looking for summer programming for a creative kid? Almonte Theatre Camp and Play Where You Live will be offering one week of Theatre Camp this summer. Small groups will work together to make performance pieces that will be presented at the Old Town Hall on the final day of class. Participants will work with experienced instructors to learn collaboration, practice voice and movement skills, play games, build characters, and design props and costumes for the presentation.

You can catch details and register by heading to https://www.playwhereyoulive.ca/young-theatre-makers

DETAILS

July 17th – 21st

9am – 4pm

Ages 7-11

In partnership with The Centre for Creative Living, M-Th camp will be held at Saint Paul’s Church, 70 Clyde Street.

On Friday, camp will be held at the Old Town Hall.

$250

For more info contact – info@playwhereyoulive.ca