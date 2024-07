This summer the Ramsay Women’s Institute continues the tradition of offering Tea on the Lawn at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area on Wednesdays from July 3 to August 28.

Arrive between 1:30 to 3:00 pm to enjoy hot tea, lemonade and home-baked goods like our popular lemon loaf. No reservations will be taken. First come, first served.

Any questions please contact Cindy Zorgel 613-256-5155.