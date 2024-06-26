The cycle MORE inaugural ride event celebrating its “Sweet Beginnings”

Cash and chocolate prizes and specials announced for cyclists riding the route next week

OTTAWA / MISSISSIPPI MILLS – June 22, 2024 – Cycle MORE — Mississippi and Ottawa Rivers Experience — will hold a short ceremony to launch the region’s newest cycle route at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 29th. Cyclists will begin an inaugural ride from the parking lot of Hummingbird Chocolate in Almonte. Cyclists throughout the City of Ottawa, Carleton Place, and Mississippi Mills are encouraged to ride the trail and share their experiences throughout the Canada Day weekend.

The ceremony “Sweet Beginnings” will officially open the cycle route and recognize the points of interests along the way. Jeff Mills, one of MORE’s founders, says, “We are pleased to be highlighting a new bike route between Ottawa and Lanark County and featuring the many special attractions and activities people can enjoy while cycling through our communities.”

“We want to see people cycle MORE, and enjoy the experience,” and Mills says, “it is about the fun along the way, not about a finish line. Cyclists can start anywhere they wish on the trail and cycle as far as they wish.”

“It’s a multiday cycle route that has been designed for local residents as much as for cycle tourists. There is a lot to do for tourists and for those who want to plan a staycation this summer,” explains Chris George, another of the route’s cofounders. George added, “The MORE route map and cue sheets will be on our website, as well as a growing list of bicycle-friendly businesses and attractions along the route.”

The MORE website is www.cycle-MORE.com. Experience pages have lists of points of interest and links to local attractions and businesses. The maps, cue sheets, and experience lists are all to be fully updated for launch day.

“We have seen an increased number of cyclists and we are very pleased to be a partner supporting this cycle initiative,” says Hummingbird Chocolate co-owner Erica Gilmour. “It’s great to have the MORE route promoting the businesses and events that will be of interest to tourists and local residents. Cycling is fun, it’s healthy and it’s a tremendous social activity, and cycle MORE is a wonderful addition to our community.”

For the launch event, Cycle MORE and Hummingbird Chocolate announce “Sweet Beginnings” prizes and specials for cyclists travelling the MORE route.

1) There is a social media photo contest that is awarding prizes for riders: a cash prize of $50 and a $50 Hummingbird gift certificate to be won between June 29 and July 7.

2) Cyclists identifying that they are cycling MORE will receive a 10 per cent discount at Hummingbird on Saturday, June 29 and Sunday, June 30.

3) Friends of MORE, a volunteer group associated with the route, will be collecting riders’ stories and photos to be featured in media through the cycle season.

The social media photo contest is asking riders to 1) follow the cycle MORE Facebook and/or Instagram pages, 2) share photos on the route in their story or feed with the phrase “I #cycleMOREroute” as well as hashtagging their location (i.e. #ParliamentHill, #Almonte, #TransCanadaTrail), and 3) share the post with three friends.

Follow MORE on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cycleMOREroute and on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/morecycleroute/

Cycle MORE is managed by volunteers and sponsored by Mississippi Mills Bicycle Movement, the town of Mississippi Mills, and CG&A Communications. Cycle MORE is looking for both sponsors and partners for events through the 2024 cycle season. Those wanting further information or interested in supporting Cycle MORE are asked to email MORECycleRoute@gmail.ca.

Further information can be found on the website: www.cycle-MORE.com.