‘The fiVe Woodwind Quintet’ at St. Andrews, November 26

The fiVe Woodwind Quintet from Ottawa will be giving a concert on November 26 at 7:30 pm in St. Andrews United Church, Pakenham. Take a musical tour of seven countries through their folk and classical music. Discover hidden musical gems that have been forgotten or overlooked.

This talented group consists of Elsa Slater (flute), Jade Butlin-Woo (oboe), Julie Matte (clarinet), Bob Brown (French horn) and Gordon Slater (bassoon). Local composer, David Sale, has arranged all the music for the concert which includes everything from a lullaby to a funeral song, from musical pictures to movie music, from dances to a protest song.

Tickets are available for $20 (adults) and $15 (children and students) through Tickets Please: https://events.ticketsplease.ca/product/the-five-sale-away/