Sunday, November 13, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

‘The fiVe Woodwind Quintet’ at St. Andrews, November 26

The fiVe Woodwind Quintet from Ottawa will...

Book review: ‘Grief Works: Stories of Life, Death, and Surviving’

Did you know that Home Hospice North...

Reverend Paul J. Gaudet — obituary

Reverend Paul J. Gaudet Pastor of Holy Name...
The Billboard'The fiVe Woodwind Quintet' at St. Andrews, November 26

‘The fiVe Woodwind Quintet’ at St. Andrews, November 26

The fiVe Woodwind Quintet from Ottawa will be giving a concert on November 26 at 7:30 pm in St. Andrews United Church, Pakenham.  Take a musical tour of seven countries through their folk and classical music.  Discover hidden musical gems that have been forgotten or overlooked.

This talented group consists of Elsa Slater (flute), Jade Butlin-Woo (oboe), Julie Matte (clarinet), Bob Brown (French horn) and Gordon Slater (bassoon).  Local composer, David Sale, has arranged all the music for the concert which includes everything from a lullaby to a funeral song, from musical pictures to movie music, from dances to a protest song.

Tickets are available for $20 (adults) and $15 (children and students) through Tickets Please: https://events.ticketsplease.ca/product/the-five-sale-away/

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone