The Language of the Land at the Corridor Gallery

by Ingrid Kadoke

Carell Ann Farmer’s inaugural exhibition “The Language of the Land” is a reflection of an intentional life, strong and purposeful, at the same time gentle and empathetic.

Each piece is layered with deep symbolism, expressed through the creative use of diverse media. In addition, the artist’s skilled mastery of proportion, balance and framing results in forms and images that offer viewers aesthetic integrity and beauty, while leaving room for personal interpretation.

We are proud to host this exceptional exhibition at the Corridor Gallery. For many years Ms. Farmer has been active in the Almonte arts and culture community, supporting and mentoring individuals in personal well-being, the visual arts and helping us all understand how to be present on the land we are custodians of.

The “Language of the Land” is on display at the Corridor Gallery in the Mississippi Mills Public Library – Almonte Branch from August 28 – October 21, 2022. Many of the pieces are available for purchase, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Almonte Public Library to support community programs.

Please come, enjoy the exhibition.