The Pipes are Calling

by Jane Torrance

ALMONTE: At 6:00 pm on Friday nights all summer long you can hear a piper (or two)

play at the Cenotaph in Almonte, on Bridge Street beside the Almonte Old Town Hall.

Under the able direction of Neil MacLeod who was a founding member and band manager of the Almonte Legion Pipe Band and is now the band manager of MacEoin Ramsay Pipe Band, piping friends have been invited to share their talents with the community and honour the veterans of Almonte and Mississippi Mills.

You can expect to see a variety of tartans as pipers wear their own family tartans or pipe band issued kilts. So far, the Royal Stewart, the MacLeod of Lewis (loud MacLeod), and the Ancient MacKay have all been on display as well as (predominantly) the David Clyde, the kilt of the MacEoin Ramsay Pipe Band. Many of the pipers from MacEoin Ramsay learned to play in Almonte under the direction of Pipe Major David Clyde. This band has reformed under Pipe Major Kris Bawden who many will remember as a local Almonte lad. The Blue Ramsay, the kilt worn by the Almonte Legion Pipe Band, is also expected to be seen this summer.

There may be a solo piper or a mini-band, or anything in-between, but there will be bagpipes rain or shine. The piper will march in at 6:00 (timed with the 6:00 church bells which are a few minutes late) and will play for approximately 30 minutes.

Many communities across Ontario, most famously in Kincardine and Southhampton, have a tradition of a sunset piper, and these predictable concerts have become a favourite with both locals and tourists. MacLeod hopes to cement this tradition in his hometown of Almonte. “Folks love to hear the pipes, and a weekly performance that encourages the community to attend, to remember and honour our veterans, and then celebrate a lovely summer evening and all the possibilities available to us … that is why these piping friends are coming out.” MacLeod himself is a veteran of the British Army

and was, for many years, the Sgt at Arms and the Parade Marshall of the Almonte

Legion Brach 240.

Piping on Fridays started on May 23, after the Victoria Day weekend, and will end on September 5, after the Labour Day weekend. The pipes are calling! Why not come for the pipes and stay for a drink at the Almonte Legion or dinner in downtown Almonte?