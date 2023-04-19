The Ten Collective Show weekend is finally here! April 22-23, 2023

We have spent the last year creating new work for you to enjoy, experience, and connect with. The paintings are available to purchase and this year the range in sizes is amazing … from 4ft x 6ft to 4” x 6”. Paintings also range from expressionism to abstract, high realism to impressionism, mixed media and illustrative animation, and a large dose of whimsy and fantastical thrown in. Now is the time to embrace your favourite artists and go home with an original painting to enjoy every day.

On April 13 Leanne Cusack of CTV News at Noon interviewed Eileen Hennemann and Bhat Boy. It was a blast and we have a feeling most of Ottawa will attend the show. In addition to talking about the painters and their work, they talked about Mississippi Mills. Leanne said she “grew up” in Almonte and has a heartfelt soft spot for our town. We look forward to seeing her again at the show. If you’d like to watch the interview, it is in two sections here:

CTV’s Leanne Cusack talks to artists Eileen Hennemann and Bhat Boy about the Ten Collective Show in Almonte.

The Ten Collective Show in Almonte (pt.1)

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2666980

The Ten Collective Show in Almonte (pt.2)

https://ottawa.ctvnews.ca/video?clipId=2666986

Thank you to the General Fine Craft and Sivarulrasa Gallery for being so supportive, as well as many others in Almonte, Pakenham, and in the Valley, who have displayed our bookmarks in their stores. And another supporter, Cartright Springs, will be offering their special beer samples from 2-5pm on each day of the show.

The Textile Museum is such a gorgeous venue to visit and is perfect for a show like ours. The Ten Collective painters will inspire you, perhaps thrill you, but most certainly connect with you at some level. All ten artists, plus the one Secret Artist, will be there to answer any of your questions or just to chat. We love knowing that something sparked in you when looking at our work.

There’s free parking, free entry, and freedom to meander the galleries in our lovely Textile Museum.

Welcome to our annual exhibit of all new paintings, created in a variety of styles and mediums, and offering a selection of paintings for sale directly from the artists you love.

Saturday, April 22 & Sunday, April 23, 2023

10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Textile Museum, 3 Rosamond St. E, Almonte, Ontario

Free show. Free Parking. Free Admittance to Museum Exhibit upstairs show weekend only. Don’t forget to sign the Guest Book!

thetencollective.com

The Ten Collective Artists

Bhat Boy, Charles Spratt, Jill Halliday, Amelia Ah You, Katherine McNenly, Lily Swain, Jennifer Noxon, Maria Moldovan, Eileen Hennemann {missing from photo: Kaija Savinainen}. And a Secret Artist.