Friday, May 9, 2025
The Ten Collective

The Ten Collective

by Edith Cody-Rice 

The Ten Collective Artists Jennifer Noxon, Katherine McNenly, Maria Moldovan, Charlie Spratt (behind Maria), Kaija Savinainen, Bhat Boy, Amelia Ah You, Jill Halliday, Lily Swain, Eileen Hennemann and Allan Stanley.

On April 26 and 27, the Ten Collective group of artists welcomed 2000 fans to its fifth showing at the textile museum in Almonte. Although named the Ten collective, there were actually eleven accomplished artists in the show. It is thus now known as the Ten+One’ The venue was lively with groups of attendees wandering among the large whiteboards loaded with paintings. The artists are Jennifer Noxon , Charles Spratt , Lily Swain,Kaija Savinainen , Kathy McNenly , Bhat Boy,Allan Stanley , Jill Halliday , Maria Moldovan, Amelia Ah You and organizer artist Eileen Hennemann.

The Ten Collective was created In the Fall of 2017 when artist Eileen Hennemann invited nine other artists to gather for a presentation on an idea she had for a show. A budget and venue were suggested and a rough agenda for a two-day exhibit. The group was christened The Ten Collective and over the following months, the trademark,branding and promotional material were created by Allan Stanley of HennemannStanley.com.

The Ten Collective has since held the weekend exhibit at the Textile Museum every two years. Most of the paintings were for sale and when I visited the show, little red dots announcing that a painting had been sold were liberally sprinkled throughout the gallery.

A bonus for patrons was that all of the artists were there all the time, chatting with fans, explaining their work and generally having a very good time engaging with their public. It was altogether a joyous affair.

At the closing of the exhibition, Eileen Hennemann told the Millstone

It is enormous gratitude that I feel as do the other artists. So many people missed us since our 2023 show and said as much, yet they understand that it can take more than a year to create a new body of work. I went through the guestbook and, my goodness, talk about lovely, supportive, and happy comments! The Ten + One  really do bring a high level of skill in their work. They truly love sharing their passion and stories, and connecting with people about what they see in their paintings.
Watch videos of the show here.
Below is a sample of each artist’s work

Amelia Ah You
Deer with Peony by Lily Swain
Allan Stanley
Charles Spratt
Kaija Savinainen
Jill Halliday
In the Mind’s Eye by Jennifer Noxon
Kathy McNenly
Listen to Me by Eileen Hennemann
Bhat Boy
Maria Moldovan

