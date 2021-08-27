(MISSISSIPPI MILLS, ON) – On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 9:40 pm the Lanark County OPP Detachment was called to a report of a break and enter in progress at a commercial building in Almonte.

Officers attended the scene and arrested a male. As a result of the investigation into this occurrence Wilfred Trevor MOORE, age 33 of Almonte, is charged with the following offences:

Break and Enter a place – commit indictable offence

Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

Possession of Schedule I substance

Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of Schedule III substance

Possession of Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking

Possession of over 30g of dried cannabis in a public place

Possession of illicit cannabis

Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling

The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. As this is now a matter before the courts no further details will be released.