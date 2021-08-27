(MISSISSIPPI MILLS, ON) – On Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 9:40 pm the Lanark County OPP Detachment was called to a report of a break and enter in progress at a commercial building in Almonte.
Officers attended the scene and arrested a male. As a result of the investigation into this occurrence Wilfred Trevor MOORE, age 33 of Almonte, is charged with the following offences:
- Break and Enter a place – commit indictable offence
- Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000
- Possession of Schedule I substance
- Possession of Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of Schedule III substance
- Possession of Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking
- Possession of over 30g of dried cannabis in a public place
- Possession of illicit cannabis
- Possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling
The accused was held in custody for a bail hearing. As this is now a matter before the courts no further details will be released.