Friday, March 29, 2024
Bob Ireland — obituary

Ireland, Robert (Bob) Bennett Was born November 1938 in...

Creative Writing Workshop Series:  Playing with Form

The Centre For Creative Living is pleased...
LivingThe Water Dragon Swim Team is looking for more swimmers!

The Water Dragon Swim Team is looking for more swimmers!

Do you want your child to be a better swimmer?  Are they interested in being a member of the Carleton Place Water Dragons (CPWD) swim team?  The spring session is just getting started and the club has room for swimmers!

Did you know that the CPWD is an independently run club (i.e., not run by the municipality).  This means that the club fees are the SAME if you live in Carleton Place or Mississippi Mills.

Benefits of joining!  The club provides a great opportunity for your child to:

  • to improve their swimming skills
  • be instructed by top coaches
  • race competitively (if they want to)
  • be active and fit, and
  • make new friends!

For more information visit:  www.cpwd.ca

For questions, please contact: Ashlee @ cpwd.registrar@gmail.com

