The Water Dragon Swim Team is looking for more swimmers!

Do you want your child to be a better swimmer? Are they interested in being a member of the Carleton Place Water Dragons (CPWD) swim team? The spring session is just getting started and the club has room for swimmers!

Did you know that the CPWD is an independently run club (i.e., not run by the municipality). This means that the club fees are the SAME if you live in Carleton Place or Mississippi Mills.

Benefits of joining! The club provides a great opportunity for your child to:

to improve their swimming skills

be instructed by top coaches

race competitively (if they want to)

be active and fit, and

make new friends!

For more information visit: www.cpwd.ca

For questions, please contact: Ashlee @ cpwd.registrar@gmail.com