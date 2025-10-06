Tuesday, October 7, 2025
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

For sale: Gas range, plus free sound panels

Gas range for sale. $300. for a...

Water has left the pond

Reflections from the Swamp Dear Reader Welcome to fall It...

‘The Zone’ at St. Andrew’s United

Date/Time: Saturday, November 1 / 7 p.m. Location:...
The Billboard'The Zone' at St. Andrew's United

‘The Zone’ at St. Andrew’s United

Date/Time: Saturday, November 1 / 7 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Event description: The Zone will be in concert at St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham on November 1, 2025 at 7 pm.  Expect to hear jazz standards, blues, original songs and pop tunes – all played with fire and finesse and hopefully “in the zone”.

Cost: $20 at the door

Contact: Rhonda at 613-624-5593

Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/

The Zone is a jazz trio starring Roxy Swan (vocals, flute and percussion), Peter Brown (piano and vocals), and Chris Breitner (acoustic bass). Each member of the trio is a veteran musician who has mastered a variety of styles. The concert will feature jazz standards, blues, original and pop tunes – all played with fire and finesse and hopefully “in the zone”.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone