‘The Zone’ at St. Andrew’s United

Date/Time: Saturday, November 1 / 7 p.m.

Location: St. Andrew’s United Church in Pakenham

Cost: $20 at the door

Contact: Rhonda at 613-624-5593

Website: https://www.standrewsunitedpakenham.org/

The Zone is a jazz trio starring Roxy Swan (vocals, flute and percussion), Peter Brown (piano and vocals), and Chris Breitner (acoustic bass). Each member of the trio is a veteran musician who has mastered a variety of styles. The concert will feature jazz standards, blues, original and pop tunes – all played with fire and finesse and hopefully “in the zone”.