Thursday, June 8, 2023
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Three people killed in Highway 7 crash near Tatlock Road

A third person has died as a...

Local laywer Evelyn Wheeler is retiring

I am pleased to announce that I...

FOR SALE: Dominion of Canada flag

Dominion of Canada flag, 8' x 4',...
NewsThree people killed in Highway 7 crash near Tatlock Road

Three people killed in Highway 7 crash near Tatlock Road

A third person has died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that is being investigated by the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP.

On June 6 just after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 7, west of Tatlock Road.

The 20-year-old driver of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 42-year-old passenger from the same vehicle was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.

A 29-year-old that was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries has now been confirmed deceased.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A section of Highway 7 was closed for several hours in both directions.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone