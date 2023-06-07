Three people killed in Highway 7 crash near Tatlock Road

A third person has died as a result of a motor vehicle collision that is being investigated by the Lanark County Detachment of the OPP.

On June 6 just after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a head-on collision involving two vehicles on Highway 7, west of Tatlock Road.

The 20-year-old driver of one of the involved vehicles was pronounced deceased at the scene. A 42-year-old passenger from the same vehicle was transported to the hospital by ambulance and was later pronounced deceased.

A 29-year-old that was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries has now been confirmed deceased.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were transported to hospital with serious injuries.

A section of Highway 7 was closed for several hours in both directions.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.