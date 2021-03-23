Merriman, William Timothy “Tim”

(Retired – Ottawa Police Officer, and Veteran of the War in Afghanistan)

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 21, 2021.

Tim

Of Almonte, Ontario. At the age of 62.

Beloved husband to Anne for over 33 years. Cherished father of Ryan (Susan) and Kayla. Proud grandfather of Georgiana. Predeceased by his parents William and Joan as well as his sister Brenda Hayes (the late Pat). Survived by his loving sisters Jill Weitzel (Dennis), Kim Pullen (John) and Tammy Hopkins (Jon) and his nieces and nephews, Jen (Nate), Mat, Andrew (Katherine), Shannon (Marko), Mitch, Josh, Rylee, Lexi, Tyler and his great nieces and nephews. Fondly remembered by his two sisters-in-law Beth (René), Juli (Bruce) and his niece and nephews Adam, Tyler, and Jenna. Donations in memory of Tim may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. A special thank-you to Stacy and Tabetha for their dedicated care and support.

