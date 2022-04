As you may know, I’ll be running a DIY version of the hugely popular Wordle game over the next little while. The angle here is that the correct answers all have some sort of connection to Mississippi Mills — features, events, whatever.

I’m hoping that this one will prove a little challenging — I can assure you that the correct answer is a five-letter word that certainly has an MM connection. Here’s the link:

https://mywordle.strivemath.com/?word=wzmdc