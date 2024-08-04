Tools for sale

– DeWalt variable speed orbital electric jigsaw, like new, keyless blade change, with extra blades, manual and carrying case. Asking $70.

– SKIL belt sander, good condition, 3″ x 18″ belt, with extra sandpaper and manual. Electric. Asking $30.

– Black and Decker Navigator electric handsaw, like new, asking $35.

The Ryoki Detail Sander (as shown) has been sold.

Compressor Tools:

– Porter Cable Clipped Head Framing Nailer, with carrying case, nails, and manual. Like new. List price $339, asking $150.

– Porter Cable Narrow Crown Stapler, with extra staples, manual and case, $70.

– DeWalt 16 Gauge Straight Finish Nailer, like new, with manual and carrying case. Asking $100.

Many more tools, too numerous to list, for sale, i.e. 2 DeWalt Drills, no batteries or chargers, 18V – like new, $10 each.

Pls phone 613-256-6121.