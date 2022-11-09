Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Travelogue: Haida Gwaii with Alicia Salyi, November 16

Mississippi Mills Library, Almonte Branch
Wednesday, November 16th, 7 pm

Haida Gwaii has been described as Canada’s Galápagos Islands. A location for adventurers and casual hikers alike, Haida Gwaii is growing as a destination for many. Tourism is quickly becoming its leading industry and the Haida people are at the forefront. Come and learn about some of the ways to experience the culture, the natural world, and the adventure that is Haida Gwaii.

Register here https://form.jotform.com/223046139750251

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

