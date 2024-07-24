Two exhibitions opening at Sivarulrasa Gallery

The shows run July 26 to August 30, 2024.

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception: Saturday July 27, 2pm-4pm.

From July 26 to August 30, 2024, Sivarulrasa Gallery is pleased to present CAROL BAJEN-GAHM: LITTORAL LIGHT, solo exhibition of new works by Newfoundland-based artist Carol Bajen-Gahm. A littoral zone in general references a coast or shoreline, the meeting of land and water – an apt inspiration for an artist whose studio overlooks the north Atlantic ocean.

In this new body of work, the artist grounds her work using silt, sand, dirt, soaked grasses, seaweed, rusty metal, buried material and ashes. “Nature inspires me as I work with its raw power and fierce beauty to create an environment for my work,” she says. “The constant changes of light and weather that engulf me in my shoreside studio have always been a part of my paintings, but now I am inviting nature to physically join in the dance.”

Originally from Massachusetts, Carol Bajen-Gahm has an undergraduate degree in music with a minor in philosophy from Boston University, and a Master’s degree in jazz composition from the University of Massachusetts/Amherst. She has completed artist residencies at the Pouch Cove Foundation, Newfoundland, the Julia and David White Artist Colony in Ciudad Colón, Costa Rica and the Dorland Mountain Arts Colony in California. Her works have been exhibited in Canada, the United States, and Austria and are held in many private and corporate collections.

JEANNIE POLISUK: THE MESSINESS OF MEMORY, featuring new abstract works by Ottawa-based artist Jeannie Polisuk will run in Gallery III. “Memory is a record of experience”, she says. “It is not a pristine archive, but a chaotic tapestry woven with fragments of experiences, emotions, and distortions.” In this body of work, the artist explores layering of meaning and materiality, creating depth, complexity, and visual interest. The resulting rich, tactile surfaces evoke the complexity of memory that is fragmented and interwoven.

Born in Saint John, New Brunswick and currently based in Ottawa, Jeannie Polisuk’s practice includes painting, sculpture, and installation. Through both figurative and abstract works, she examines themes of memory and identity, inviting the viewer into personal and psychological landscapes. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Ottawa, majoring in painting and sculpture. Her works have been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in Canada and the United States and are held in private and corporate collections.

Artists Carol Bajen-Gahm and Jeannie Polisuk will be in attendance at the Artists Reception on Saturday July 27, 2pm-4pm.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibitions page:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill St, Almonte ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613-256-8033