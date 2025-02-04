TWO EXHIBITIONS opening at Sivarulrasa Gallery

ELIZABETH DESROSIER: LOOKING IN, Feb 8 – Mar 14, 2025

PETER WOOD: STILL LIFE, STILL SPEAKING, Feb 8 – Mar 14, 2025

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception: Saturday Feb 8, 2pm-4pm.

From February 8 to March 14, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to present Elizabeth Desrosier: Looking In, artist Elizabeth Desrosier‘s first solo exhibition. Raised in Almonte, Ontario and currently based in Ottawa, Elizabeth Desrosier earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the University of Ottawa in 2021. Her practice re-imagines local neighbourhoods and passing moments in day-to-day life to explore themes of voyeurism, isolation, and belonging.

Taking inspiration from architectural landscapes, local shops and restaurants, and people both known and unknown, the artist creates a timeless familiarity in her work. Working primarily with oils, she brings a fine attention to detail while distorting perspective and lighting to emphasize the themes that she is working with. Elizabeth Desrosier’s works have been exhibited in group exhibitions in Ontario and are held in private collections. In 2021, she received the Paradigme Purchase Prize, University of Ottawa, and in 2024 she completed an artist residency at Chateau Orquevaux, France.

Peter Wood: Still Life, Still Speaking will run in Gallery III. Peter Wood earned his Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with a major in painting at NSCAD University in Halifax, Nova Scotia in 1999. During a decade living on Nova Scotia’s South Shore, he drew inspiration from the region’s folk art, which profoundly shaped his artistic vision. Returning to his roots in the Ottawa Valley, he embraced a reflective lifestyle focused on creating art and living simply.

This exhibition features several of his new still life works which boldly proclaim the continued relevance of this genre in contemporary art. “Through still life, I’m not just painting objects; I’m investigating the way they hold space in our lives”, he says. “In a world that moves so quickly, the act of slowing down and paying attention is itself a radical choice.” Peter Wood’s artwork has been exhibited in Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec, Prince Edward Island, and the United Arab Emirates and is held in many private collections. He currently works from his studio in Constance Bay, Ontario.

Artists Elizabeth Desrosier and Peter Wood will be in attendance at the Artists Reception on Saturday February 8, 2pm-4pm.

For more information and available works, visit our Exhibitions page:

https://sivarulrasa.com/exhibitions/

SIVARULRASA GALLERY

34 Mill St, Almonte ON

info@sivarulrasa.com

sivarulrasa.com

613-256-8033