TWO EXHIBITIONS opening at Sivarulrasa Gallery

MARINA RAIKE: SIGNALS, September 20 – October 24, 2025

HANNAH CRETIEN: POROSITÉ, September 20 – October 24, 2025

Combined Vernissage/Artists Reception: Saturday September 20, 2pm-4pm.

From September 20 to October 24, Sivarulrasa Gallery is delighted to present Marina Raike: Signals in Gallery I, a solo exhibition of new sculpture and paintings by Almonte-based artist Marina Raike. “Signals come to us through time,” she says, “as ephemeral as the beating of a raven’s wings on her first flight, and as enduring as a gem formed eons ago in Earth’s mantle.”

Inspired by local ravens in her hometown of Almonte, Ontario and the organic form of the human skull, the works explore the origins, transience and mystery of life. Marina Raike casts her sculptural works in hydrostone, then layers them with acrylic and minerals such as mica, silica, gold leaf, pyrite and copper sourced in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia and Labrador. Some of the works incorporate antlers passed down to her by her grandfather, referencing the artist’s Sang-Melé ancestors. The works invite the viewer to reconsider the mystical and the mundane, where every object or experience can have a deeper meaning.

Marina Raike’s studio practice ranges from skulls to abstract works inspired by geology and the natural world. She completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree at the Ontario College of Art and Design University in 2006. Her work has been exhibited in solo and group exhibitions in Montreal, Toronto, Ottawa and internationally, and is held in private collections in Canada, the United States, and Japan.

HANNAH CRETIEN: POROSITÉ, the first solo exhibition of Montreal-based artist Hannah Isabelle Cretien, will run in Gallery II. Born in Appleton, Ontario, Hannah Cretien began her studies in fine art at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick. “I approach each artwork as an exploration of different mediums and varied techniques”, she says. “My methodology is raw and is a manifestation of personal expression and emotional processing.”

Through a series of abstract works, the artist explores the concept of porosity in relation to consciousness, and how this relationship fuels creativity. Starting with the idea of porosity, in its physical sense, as a reference to the spaces or voids within a material, the artist explores what porosity means within the context of the mind.

For Hannah, the porous spaces of our inner world represent the channels through which emotion flows – creating the conditions for vulnerability, and ultimately, for artistic expression. Working with acrylic and oil paints, the artist allows her mediums to echo her emotive shifts. Water, splashed across the canvas, invites an element of chance into the work, forming spontaneous patterns that guide further exploration. These moments of unpredictability mirror the unconscious currents that shape both her inner world and artistic output.

Meet artists Marina Raike and Hannah Cretien at the Vernissage/Artists Reception on Saturday September 20, 2pm-4pm!

