Two men charged in Carleton Place carjacking

The Lanark County Detachment of the OPP has charged two people after a reported robbery and vehicle theft.

On April 3, 2023, at approximately 1:00 a.m., officers responded to Bridge Street in Carleton Place to investigate a reported carjacking. A short time later, officers patrolling the area located the vehicle and with assistance from the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT) and Canine Unit, the two suspects that had fled on foot were quickly arrested without incident.

Jabari MERCHANT, age 28 of the Town of Carleton Place, is charged with the following offences:

Robbery with Violence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000

Failure to comply with Release Order – two counts

Cory MITCHELL, age 29 of the Town of Carleton Place, is charged with the following offences:

Robbery with Violence

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $ 5000

Possession of Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Schedule I Substance – Cocaine

Fail to Comply with Probation Order – two counts

Both accused remain in custody.