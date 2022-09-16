Union Hall crafts at Farmers’ Market, September 24

Once again, Union Hall volunteers will be on hand at the Almonte Farmers’ Market, on Saturday, September 24.

On offer will be the ever-popular handcrafted cutting boards, along with one-of-a-kind fabric crafts fashioned from re-purposed materials. Come and check out our wares for your own use or for that special gift. Because all of the materials and labour are donated, 100% of the purchase price will go directly to Union Hall’s renovation fund.

The Union Hall Community Centre is a Registered Charitable Organization which is maintained and operated by volunteers, with assistance from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

The Almonte Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays during the summer months, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. See you there!