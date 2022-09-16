Friday, September 16, 2022
Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors

Centre For Creative Living: Re-Purposing Your Wardrobe

Under the guidance of multimedia artist, costume...

Union Hall crafts at Farmers’ Market, September 24

Once again, Union Hall volunteers will be...

FREE controller, RadRover E-bike

RadRover E-bike owners: FREE controller - $135...
The BillboardUnion Hall crafts at Farmers’ Market, September 24

Union Hall crafts at Farmers’ Market, September 24

Once again, Union Hall volunteers will be on hand at the Almonte Farmers’ Market, on Saturday, September 24.

On offer will be the ever-popular handcrafted cutting boards, along with one-of-a-kind fabric crafts fashioned from re-purposed materials.  Come and check out our wares for your own use or for that special gift.  Because all of the materials and labour are donated, 100% of the purchase price will go directly to Union Hall’s renovation fund.

The Union Hall Community Centre is a Registered Charitable Organization which is maintained and operated by volunteers, with assistance from the Municipality of Mississippi Mills.

The Almonte Farmers’ Market is open on Saturdays during the summer months, from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.  See you there!

Related

FOLLOW US

Latest

From the Archives

millstonenews@gmail.com

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

Learn More

Arts & Culture

Living

Science & Nature

Support Us

The Millstone is a volunteer-run  newspaper that does not accept paid advertising. We rely on donations to help cover operating costs. Won't you consider a small donation?




Copyright © The Millstone