Union Hall pancake breakfast postponed

With the news that the level of COVID-19 is on the rise across the region, according to regional public health units, the Union Hall Board of Directors has reluctantly decided to postpone its Pancake Breakfast, which had been scheduled for late April. We had planned to organize the event, which has attracted large crowds in recent years, with a view to minimizing risks through masking, ventilation and crowd control measures such as pre-booking of tables. However, with public health advice to avoid large indoor events, we have decided to postpone the Pancake Breakfast until further notice.

The health and safety of our volunteers and community members is our first priority. We will continue to monitor the situation and hope to re-schedule this popular event once it is safe to do so.

The hall continues to be available for small gatherings and events.

To rent the hall, contact Les at leshum@magma.ca or 613-256-2498.

To rent the sign, or to learn more about volunteer opportunities or upcoming events, contact Linda at camponi@storm.ca or 613-256-2277.