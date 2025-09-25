Upcoming at the Youth Centre

Event Name: MMYC Taco Night

Date/Time: Saturday, October 4, 2025 | 5:00–6:30 PM

Location: Mississippi Mills Youth Centre, 134 Main Street East, Almonte

Cost: $25 Adults | $10 Ages 12–18 | Free Ages 0–12

Description: “You asked, and we listened — Taco Night is making its return! We know how to do tacos right, with all the toppings and all the fun. Come hungry, bring your friends, and enjoy a night of great food and community spirit, all while supporting the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre.”

Event Name: Dart Tournament

Date/Time: Saturday, October 18, 2025 | Registration 12:00 PM, Play begins 12:30 PM

Location: Almonte Legion

Cost: $20 per person

Email for Registration: chair@mmyc.ca

Description: Join us for a lively dart tournament featuring round robin doubles play with a blind draw and up to four divisions. Players of all skill levels are welcome to compete in a straight-in/double-out format for cash prizes, including special awards for top scores. Between games, enjoy a delicious late lunch, explore the silent auction, and discover other exciting ways to win prizes. Register in advance by email or at the Almonte Legion and be part of a great day supporting the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre!

Event Name: Charity Soup Bowl

Date/Time: Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 11:30 AM & 1:30 PM

Location: Almonte United Church, 106 Elgin St, Almonte K0A 1A0

Cost: $30.00

Tickets: Available at MMYC or online at www.mmyc.ca/store

Phone: 613-256-5959

Description: Purchase a handcrafted bowl and enjoy sampling a variety of delicious soups, fresh bread, and sweet treats. Share good company, warm conversation, and a vibrant community atmosphere — all in support of the Mississippi Mills Youth Centre. Two seating times available, get your tickets today!