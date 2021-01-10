Dear Folkus patrons,

It’s been quite a year. We hope you are as well as can be.

We’ve all been through a lot, and we apologize for having taken so long to provide you with an update on our plans for responding to the 2 cancelled concerts of the 2020 season. At this time, we’d like to offer you a full refund for the March and April concerts.

For season’s pass holders who purchased their tickets online, please check your email (with which you purchased the tickets) for a message from payments@folkusalmonte. com containing further instructions.

For ticket-holders who received them as a gift, or purchased them through Mill Street Books, we have to take a few more steps. To submit proof of purchase and arrange for a refund, please email tickets@folkusalmonte.com for details. For those intending to request a refund, we ask that you please do so as soon as possible, and no later than April 30, 2021.

For ticket holders who would prefer to support Folkus by not requesting a refund, we thank you warmly for your generosity. Please rest assured that your contribution will be put to good use as part of revisiting how we can support musicians and deliver music to our supporters/patrons.

We are looking ahead and taking our cues from larger arts organizations. Until it is safe to gather together, we will not be presenting shows in the traditional format. We may, however, do other interesting things in the interim, so please stay tuned for updates, including following us in Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Take care,

The Folkus Team