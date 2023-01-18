Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Valentine’s Tea at Mill of Kintail

This Valentine’s Day, join the Mill of Kintail Museum and the North Lanark Regional Museum at the Mill of Kintail Conservation Area and enjoy a pleasant afternoon tea. We’ll be serving up hot tea, finger sandwiches, sweet treats, and beautiful atmosphere at this heritage fundraising event. This light luncheon is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family and celebrate the day of love.

There will be two seatings, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., and tickets are $15 a person. All funds raised go towards supporting the museums and their goal to host indigenous workshops in August 2023! Tickets and seating times must be reserved in advanced and can be purchased online by visiting https://north-lanark-historical-society.square.site/, by email, or over the phone at 613-257-8503.

Space is limited, and tickets will be sold on a first-come-first-served basis. Tickets must be reserved no later than February 10 at 4 p.m.

Event location:
The Gatehouse Conference Centre, Mill of Kintail Conservation Area
2854 Ramsay Concession 8, Almonte

