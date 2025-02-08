Vallentyne Bake, February 14

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH

VALLENTYNE FUNDRAISING BAKE

HFTDONUTS 25 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE

HFTDONUTS will be opening our doors once again for this labor of love VALLENTYNE BAKE on Friday FEBRUARY 14th from 7am/5pm or until supplies last!!

All proceeds for our bake will be donated to the Almonte General Hospital in memory of Gord and Bill Vallentyne.

You can also support this special event at the Clayton General Store in Gord and Bill’s home town.

Thank you so much for your ongoing support and generosity!!

See you soon!!