Saturday, February 8, 2025
Fire at Public Works garage Friday night

Mayor Lowry shares this news: Last night, a...

Almonte Junior Civitans give back to our community

Fundraising by Almonte Junior Civitan members resulted...

The BillboardVallentyne Bake, February 14

Vallentyne Bake, February 14

MARK YOUR CALENDARS!!
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14TH
VALLENTYNE FUNDRAISING BAKE
HFTDONUTS 25 INDUSTRIAL DRIVE
HFTDONUTS will be opening our doors once again for this labor of ❤️ love VALLENTYNE BAKE on Friday FEBRUARY 14th from 7am/5pm or until supplies last!!
All proceeds for our bake will be donated to the Almonte General Hospital in memory of Gord and Bill Vallentyne.
You can also support this special event at the Clayton General Store  in Gord and Bill’s home town.
Thank you so 💓 much for your ongoing support and generosity!!
See you soon!!

Millstone News is a not-for-profit corporation and volunteer-run newspaper for the Mississippi Mills area. 

Publisher: Edith Cody-Rice; Proprietors: Edith Cody-Rice, Brent Eades. Head office: 43 Shepherd Street, Almonte

