Vanessa Coplan at Corridor Gallery

Vanessa Coplan – Twin Feathers Studio

Corridor Gallery, Almonte Branch Library

August 10 – October 4

Vanessa Uschy Coplan and Jamie Wilson are the co-creators of Twin Feathers studio. The studio is set in their lovely country property near Appleton Ontario. Much of their work is inspired by where they live and what they find to work with on the property; centuries old barn board, rusted out flat top nails, found objects such as rusted metal bits and pieces. These are objects are used directly in some pieces while in others, their surroundings inspire the colour, texture and feel present in our artworks. There is a distinct relationship between their making and the passage of time, a reverence for history and place that is represented in the pieces. The textile-based works nods towards the Mississippi Valley Textile Museum and the history of wool fabric and weaving in this area.

Vanessa holds a B.A., in Anthropology from McGill University, a 4-year diploma from OCAD in Toronto and an M.A. in Art History from Carleton University. Vanessa spent her early years creating mixed media paintings and drawings and then, mid-career, incorporated the wonderful world of textiles into her work. Since that time much of her work are fabric-based creations.

In addition to making art, Vanessa works at General Fine Craft in Almonte (where she also sells Twin Feathers Studio artwork), teaches at the Ottawa School of Art, as well as privately to individuals and small groups in her home studio. Since 2009, Vanessa has worked as an art portfolio coach, assisting students in gaining entrance into the Canterbury High School Visual Art Program as well as Post-Secondary Art programs.