Saturday, November 12, 2022
Veteran send thanks for Remembrance Day service

Remembrance Day 2021 (Millstone photo)

My sincere thanks to all involved for a memorable Almonte Remembrance Day at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month.   I hope we may continue in the future with the ceremony at the time-honoured hour.

Al Jones
Veteran

