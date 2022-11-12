Letters to the EditorVeteran send thanks for Remembrance Day service Veteran send thanks for Remembrance Day service November 12, 2022 Remembrance Day 2021 (Millstone photo) My sincere thanks to all involved for a memorable Almonte Remembrance Day at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month. I hope we may continue in the future with the ceremony at the time-honoured hour. Al Jones Veteran Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Email Related In a deep bow of recognition November 3, 2022 Debate on swimming pool and recreational parks in post-Howard Alan Agreement era October 11, 2022 Bell Canada: Unfinished Business August 8, 2022 FOLLOW US FacebookTwitter Latest Veteran send thanks for Remembrance Day service November 12, 2022 Times have changed, but not enough November 12, 2022 Claire Desjardins Trunk Show at Judy Joannou, November 22 November 12, 2022 Diana’s Quiz – November 12, 2022 November 10, 2022 CANCELLED: November 19 Legion breakfast November 11, 2022 “What Now Lanark County” — December 9 November 11, 2022 From the Archives Autumn Colours Picture Postcard or Garbage Dump? Penstock problem at the Brian Gallagher Generating Station Letter from Germany – Part 4- Unity Canadian food service industry makes a strong showing Shady Character retires Gay Cook’s Cape Breton Oatcakes Peter Nelson’s travels – Malaysia